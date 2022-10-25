Chinese PV Industry Brief: Canadian Solar starts production of independently developed inverters

Module maker Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) announced it started mass production of its independently developed inverters for residential, commercial and industrial applications. According to the manufacturer, the devices will have a power output ranging from 5 kW to 125 kW. In June 2021, CSI announced plans to expand its inverter capacity to 3 GW per year.

Panel provider GCL Integration announced it will invest around CNY 8 billion ($1.11 billion) in its 20 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Wuhu, Anhui Province. It plans to build the manufacturing facility in two 10 GW phases by the end of 2024. This new capacity is also intended to serve the company’s 15 GW TOPCon module factory in Hefei, around 100 km northwest from Wuhu.

Polysilicon producer GCL Technologies said its total Fluidized Bed Reactor (FBR) cellular silicon capacity recently reached 100,000 MT per year. This capacity was achieved by the 40,000 MT factory in Leshan, Sichuan Province, which reached full capacity this week, and by the facility in Xuzhou, which has a capacity of 60,000 MT. According to the company, FBR-based polysilicon production accounts for more than 10% of China’s total polysilicon output.

Panel manufacturer Longi said it shipped mono-crystalline wafer products of more than 60 GW in the first nine months of this year. PV module output in the same period also exceeded 30 GW. The company said it also commissioned a 15 GW cell production line in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province.

Bifacial module provider Jolywood achieved total revenue of CNY 7.6 billion in the first three quarters of this year. Net profit rose 366% to CNY 343 million compared to the same period in 2021.