Chinese PV Industry Brief: China to add 170 GW of PV in 2023, says S&P

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) says that it has approved Xinte’s initial public offering application. The company plans to issue a maximum of 30,000,000 shares to raise up to CNY 8.8 billion ($1.2 billion), which will be directed to an electronic-grade polysilicon production base with an annual capacity of 200,000 metric tons. According to the prospectus, Xinte’s total polysilicon capacity reached 200,000 metric tons by the end of 2022.

