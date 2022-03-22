Chinese PV Industry Brief: China tops 315GW of solar

China’s National Energy Administration yesterday said 10.86GW of new solar generation capacity was installed in the country in the first two months of the year. That was enough to raise China’s cumulative capacity to 315.8GW. The nation also installed 5.73GW wind power in January and February, to push its total wind capacity to 334.4GW.

Module manufacturer Longi will buy 203,600 tons of polysilicon from poly and solar cell maker Tongwei. The shipments will be made this year and next year and the price will be negotiated monthly.

Power transmission and distribution equipment provider Chint Group today said it has signed investment agreements with local governments to deploy distributed PV projects. Some 34 counties across four provinces have signed up with Chint, which will install 750MW of small scale arrays over the next three years in Hebei province, 567MW in Shandong, 251MW in Henan, and 55MW in Shanxi.

Solar developer Shunfeng International yesterday announced it will be unable to publish signed-off preliminary results for 2021 this month, as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company blamed travel restrictions associated with the recent Covid-19 outbreak in China.

Solar panel glassmaker Flat Glass revealed in its environmental, social and governance report – published yesterday – it plans to “invest in distributed generation PV projects for [its] production bases.”