Chinese PV Industry Brief: China’s cumulative PV capacity tops 322 GW

China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) has revealed that newly installed PV capacity for April in the country amounts to 3.66 GW – representing a 23% increase compared to April 2021. It also revealed that year to date in 2022, new PV systems installed in China total 16.88 GW. Overall, the country’s cumulative PV capacity reached 322.57 GW at the end of April.

Zhonghuan Semiconductor announced today that it will begin selling n-type wafers in the 210mm x 210mm format that it first introduced to the p-type market back in 2019. The company will sell the wafer at 150 micron thickness at CNY 9.49 ($1.42) per piece, and an even thinner product at 130 microns at CNY 9.06 ($1.35) per piece.

The government of Zhejiang Province released its energy development plan for the fourteenth five-year (2021-2025) period. The province is planning to build 12.45 GW more solar PV from now to the end of 2025. This would push the region’s cumulative PV installations to 27.62 GW.

Popular content