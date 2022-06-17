Chinese PV Industry Brief: China’s solar cell capacity exceeds 361 GW

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), reported this week that the world’s total solar cell capacity reached 423.5 GW at the end of 2021, which is 70% more than that the country had at the end of the previous year when total capacity reached 223.9 GW. China’s total cell capacity reached 361 GW at the end of last year, according to the association, and total cell production output for 2021 was 197.9 GW. Chinese manufacturers Tongwei, Longi, JA Solar, Aiko Solar, Trina Solar, Jinko, Runergy, and CSI occupy the first eight positions of the global ranking for solar cell producers, followed by the only non-Chinese company – Hanwha Q Cells – in 9th position and Chinese manufacturer UniePV, which was able to reach 10th position.

Solar cell and polysilicon maker Tongwei announced it will provide wafer manufacturer Gokin Solar with 216,100 MTs of polysilicon. The raw material will be supplied between July 2022 and December 2026 at a price that will be negotiated on a monthly basis.

Shenzhen-listed manufacturer Golden Glass announced on Thursday it will invest CNY 4.2 billion (US$627 million), for a 4.8 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar cell factory in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province. The company is currently developing a 1.2 GW HJT cell manufacturing facility in Suzhou.

China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday that around 23.71 GW of new PV installations were installed in the country in the first five months of the year, which brought its cumulative installed PV power to 327.9 GW.