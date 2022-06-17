Chinese PV Industry Brief: China’s solar cell capacity exceeds 361 GW

Tongwei has also secured another massive polysilicon order and Golden Glass has invested in more heterojunction solar cell capacity. Furthermore, China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) said 23.7 GW of new solar was deployed in China in the first five months of the year.
The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), reported this week that the world’s total solar cell capacity reached 423.5 GW at the end of 2021, which is 70% more than that the country had at the end of the previous year when total capacity reached 223.9 GW. China’s total cell capacity reached 361 GW at the end of last year, according to the association, and total cell production output for 2021 was 197.9 GW. Chinese manufacturers Tongwei, Longi, JA Solar, Aiko Solar, Trina Solar, Jinko, Runergy, and CSI occupy the first eight positions of the global ranking for solar cell producers, followed by the only non-Chinese company – Hanwha Q Cells – in 9th position and Chinese manufacturer UniePV, which was able to reach 10th position.
Solar cell and polysilicon maker Tongwei announced it will provide wafer manufacturer Gokin Solar with 216,100 MTs of polysilicon. The raw material will be supplied between July 2022 and December 2026 at a price that will be negotiated on a monthly basis.
Shenzhen-listed manufacturer Golden Glass announced on Thursday it will invest CNY 4.2 billion (US$627 million), for a 4.8 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar cell factory in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province. The company is currently developing a 1.2 GW HJT cell manufacturing facility in Suzhou.
China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday that around 23.71 GW of new PV installations were installed in the country in the first five months of the year, which brought its cumulative installed PV power to 327.9 GW.
Popular content
Polysilicon maker GCL Technology this week announced it will spend CNY 438 million ($65 million) more on a 100,000-ton annual capacity poly fab being constructed by China Chemical Engineering. The deadline for completion of the works has also been extended, from mid May this year until December 30. GCL said the maximum price of the contract for the granular silicon production line would rise from the previously-agreed CNY 190 million to CNY 428 million and, for the silane gas facilities, from CNY 200 million to CNY 400 million. GCL has other agreements in place in relation to the project which will earn the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor up to CNY 2.6 billion.
Developer C Smarter Energy this week announced the winding up petition lodged against it by investor Nine United has been withdrawn after a settlement was agreed. Nine United lodged the petition in December, claiming it was owed $4.52 million and HKD 5.51 million ($702,000).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine