Chinese PV Industry Brief: CHN Energy finalizes 10 GW inverter procurement

CHN Energy has announced the results of its 10 GW central purchasing tender for PV inverters for 2023. Huawei secured the largest order for 4.1 GW of string inverters, while Sungrow obtained orders for 1.85 GW. The Zhuzhou National Engineering Research Centre secured a 1 GW order for centralized inverters, while Goodwe secured an order for 500 MW of string inverters.

GCL Technology has announced plans divest its stake in Xinjiang Goens Energy Technology, pending board and stakeholder approval. The move is part of a strategic decision to stop using Siemens’ polysilicon rod technology in order to focus on research and production of FBR-based granular silicon technology.