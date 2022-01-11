Chinese PV Industry Brief: construction begins on world’s largest PV project

The headquarters of China Huadian Corporation.

State-owned power generation company China Huadian Corporation has started construction on a 3.3GW solar power plant in Changdu City, in Sichuan province in the southwest of the country. The RMB16 billion (US$2.51 billion) project comprises the Mangkang Angdo and Gongju Lator solar plants. The power company said the site will be integrated with agriculture and pastoral cultivation. The project is one of nine clean energy projects listed in China’s 14th five-year plan. Those renewables projects will have a combined generation capacity of 300GW and will cost around RMB300 billion (US$47 billion), according to the National Energy Administration.

Solar module manufacturer Longi and energy company China Petrochemical Corp have announced plans to deploy photovoltaics on 147 of the latter’s gasoline stations. The arrays will feature the Longi Roof product, a new building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) panel which replaces conventional building tilt roofs. The projects will be installed across the provinces of Shaanxi, Hubei, Anhui, and Guangdong.

China’s largest energy company, the State Power Investment Corporation has launched a bidding process to procure 5.5GW of inverters, 4.5GW of solar modules, and 1.8GW of engineering, procurement and construction services.

Solar project developer Shunfeng International today issued the following statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: “The company is aware of certain news articles in relation to a litigation … recently brought in the Hong Kong High Court against Mr Cheng Kin Ming … a substantial shareholder … of the company. Based on the information currently available and after having made reasonable enquiry, the board of directors of the company … would like to clarify that no member of the group is a party to the litigation and the operation of the group remains normal.”