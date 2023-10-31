Chinese PV Industry Brief: Daqo delays polysilicon expansion plans

Daqo said it has postponed its plans to expand polysilicon production by 100,000 metric tons (MT) at its factory in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. It said it will delay the launch of production until the second quarter of 2024, from its original year-end 2023 target, due to a “critical assessment and synthesis.”

JinkoSolar said its third-quarter report shows a 61.3% year-on-year increase in sales revenue to CNY 85 billion ($11.8 billion). Profits attributable to shareholders rose by 279% to CNY 6.4 billion, and PV product shipments reached 55.7 GW from January to September, with PV modules accounting for 52.2 GW of the total. Its total PV product shipments were 86.9% higher than they were in the same period of 2022, with N-type products accounting for 53.5%. JinkoSolar said it expects more than 23 GW of module shipments in the fourth quarter, exceeding its annual target of 75 GW.