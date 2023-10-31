Chinese PV Industry Brief: Daqo delays polysilicon expansion plans

Daqo said it has postponed its plans to expand polysilicon production by 100,000 metric tons (MT) at its factory in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. It said it will delay the launch of production until the second quarter of 2024, from its original year-end 2023 target, due to a “critical assessment and synthesis.”
JinkoSolar said its third-quarter report shows a 61.3% year-on-year increase in sales revenue to CNY 85 billion ($11.8 billion). Profits attributable to shareholders rose by 279% to CNY 6.4 billion, and PV product shipments reached 55.7 GW from January to September, with PV modules accounting for 52.2 GW of the total. Its total PV product shipments were 86.9% higher than they were in the same period of 2022, with N-type products accounting for 53.5%. JinkoSolar said it expects more than 23 GW of module shipments in the fourth quarter, exceeding its annual target of 75 GW.
Maxwell said it is promoting non-busbar technology in its heterojunction (HJT) cell production line, in order to reduce silver paste costs by 30% or more by eliminating busbars on the front side of cells. The use of super-thin, super-soft welding bands could also cut PVA/POE film usage by 30%. Maxwell said it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with its string welding machine supplier for more than 20 GW HJT lines.
Popular content
Flat Glass Group, a solar glass manufacturer, has reported sales of CNY 15.884 billion for the first nine months of this year, with a 30.86% year-on-year profit increase to CNY 1.968 billion.
Xinte Energy, a polysilicon manufacturer, said that it has recorded CNY 23.225 billion of revenue and a net profit of CNY 5.078 billion in its audited results for the nine months to the end of September.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Related content
Elsewhere on pv magazine…
The cookie settings on this website are set to “allow cookies” to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click “Accept” below then you are consenting to this.
Close
Source: pv magazine