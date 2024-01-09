Chinese PV Industry Brief: DAS Solar launches IPO

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Arctech Solar has agreed to supply its SkyWings single-axis trackers for a 400 MW grid-connected solar project in Uzbekistan, with China Energy Engineering Group (CEEC) serving as project manager. It is the first phase of a broader 1 GW project.