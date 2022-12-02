Chinese PV Industry Brief: DMEGC to build 20 GW TOPCon cell factory

DMEGC has revealed that it has signed an investment agreement with the authorities in Yibin, Sichuan province, to build a new 20 GW solar cell factory. It said it will build the facility in three phases. It plans to invest a total of CNY 10 billion ($1.41 billion) in the project.

Daqo said it has signed two long-term polysilicon supply agreements, for a total of 278,880 metric tons (MT). The agreements are valued at CNY 84.2 billion, based on current prices from PV InfoLink. One of the contracts was signed with module manufacturer Longi and its nine subsidiaries, to cover polysilicon supplies from May 2023 to December 2027. It signed the second contract with an undisclosed party for up to 27,600 MT of polysilicon from January 2023 to December 2027.

Longi said it has signed a panel supply deal with India’s Larsen & Toubro for two solar projects in Saudi Arabia. The module manufacturer will provide PV modules for a 388 MW project in Jeddah and a 904 MW project in Sudair.