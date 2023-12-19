Chinese PV Industry Brief: GCL Group plans 2 GW perovskite PV panel factory

GCL Group has signed an investment agreement with the government of Suzhou, Jiangsu province, to build a 2 GW perovskite solar module factory. The project will be implemented in several phases, but the group has yet to provide a time frame. The company said in November that its 1 m x 2 m perovskite single-junction module had achieved a power conversion efficiency of 18.04%, certified by the China National Institute of Metrology. The modules had an efficiency of 16.02% when they were unveiled in March.

Leascend, a Shenzhen-listed solar manufacturer, has started building a 12 GW heterojunction (HJT) cell production facility in Nantong, Jiangsu province. The company invested CNY 7 billion ($988.6 billion) in the facility, which will span 420,000 square meters. The company said the first 3 GW of capacity will be operational in September 2024.

