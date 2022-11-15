Chinese PV Industry Brief: Golden Solar, Boamax announce new module factories

A heterojunction module from Golden Solar

Golden Solar has announced a joint venture with Shangyi Yuanheng Electrical Power (SYEP) and SDIC Power to set up a 1.5 GW heterojunction solar cell and module production line. The “Heterojunction Project” will be located in the Zhangjiakou Renewable Energy Demonstration Zone and will require a CNY 200 million ($28,3 million) investment. Golden Solar will contribute 51% to the joint venture, SYEP 29%, and SDIC 20%. The line will also produce cast monocrystalline silicon wafers.

Boamax Technologies has announced a plan to build a solar module factory in Etuoke Banner, Inner Mongolia. The Jiangsu-based module maker will invest CNY 13.3 billion in the facility, which is expected to reach an annual module capacity of 18 GW. The company is currently also building a cell and module factory in Bengbu, Anhui province.

Trina Solar said that the Shanghai Stock Exchange Scientific Innovation Board Listing Committee has approved its application to issue a convertible bond of no more than CNY 8.87 billion. The company wants to invest the net proceeds in its project to set up a 35 GW production of monocrystalline ingots.

Hoshine Silicon, China’s largest silicon metal supplier, said that the China Securities Supervision Commission (CSRC) has approved its request to issue a non-public offering of no more than 108 million shares, at a price of CNY 66.3 per share. The company said it expects to raise more than CNY 7 billion and will use it for working capital.