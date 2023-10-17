Chinese PV Industry Brief: Haitai, TCL Zhonghuan advance PV factory plans

DMEGC Solar says that its new cell manufacturing facility in Yibin, Sichuan province, will commence mass production of n-type TOPCon cells this month, with advanced automation, wireless data, and robotics. The module and cell manufacturer operates five production hubs across four Chinese provinces, with a cumulative shipment record exceeding 30 GW, including 14 GW of cells and 12 GW of modules distributed worldwide.

TCL Zhonghuan says it plans to generate CNY 13.8 billion ($1.92 billion) via a private share placement to build a 35 GW super-thin polysilicon wafer factory and a 25 GW n-type TOPCon cell plant in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. All solar cells produced at the factory will be supplied for Zhonghuan’s PV module products.

Haitai Solar says it has canceled an investment deal in the city of Yancheng, Jiangsu province, for a 10 GW TOPCon cell factory, citing uncertainty over land-related concerns. Separately, it has signed an agreement with the city of Chuzhou, Anhui province, to construct the same 10 GW TOPCon cell factory, with the investment amount unchanged at CNY 5 billion (equivalent to $695 million).