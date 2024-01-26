 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Hoshine continues PV supply chain expansion

By Peter Moore on January 26, 2024

Hoshine says it will build a solar glass factory in Urumqi, the capital of China’s Xinjiang region, where it is also planning a 20 GW vertically integrated module manufacturing facility.

Image: ICAPlants, Wikimedia Commons

Hoshine Silicon said it will move forward on the construction of a solar glass factory in Urumqi, the capital of China’s Xinjiang region, with a planned capacity of 1.5 million metric tons (MT). The move is part of the company’s plan to expand across the entire PV supply chain. In April 2023, the silicon and polysilicon producer announced plans to build a 20 GW vertically integrated module factory in Urumqi.

Flat Glass Group said it has paid HKD 59.67 million ($7.63 million) to buy back 4.26 million of its H shares, as part of a board-authorized share repurchase program.

Golden Solar New Energy Technology acquired 1,296,000 of its shares between Dec. 19, 2023, and Jan. 22, 2024. The transaction was part of a previously announced share buyback program. It said it has spent HKD 5.09 million on 1.37 million shares thus far.

