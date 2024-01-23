 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huasun opens 3.6 GW heterojunction panel plant

By Peter Moore on January 23, 2024
Huasun, a Chinese heterojunction module specialist, says it has invested CNY 5.4 billion ($761.2 million) in its new new 3.6 GW solar factory.

Image: Huasun

Source: pv magazine

