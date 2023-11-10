Chinese PV Industry Brief: Industry group reports lower polysilicon prices

The CNMIA said that n-type monocrystalline polysilicon prices in China ranged from CNY 7.39 ($1.01)/kg to CNY 6.83/kg this week. This marks a decline from the average price a week earlier.

Canadian Solar has announced a new 5 GW solar wafer factory in Chonburi, Thailand. It will begin production of N-type wafers for TOPCon cells in March 2024, with plans to supply wafers to its recently announced $800 million, 5 GW cell factory in the US state of Indiana by 2025.

Sineng has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Poland-based distributor Menlo Electric, a unit of R. Power Group. The supply agreement includes 250 MW of inverters.