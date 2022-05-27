Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar secures 200 MW TOPCon solar module order

JinkoSolar has agreed to provide China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) with 200 MW of its Tiger Neo PV modules. The solar panels are based on n-type TOPCon cells with an average efficiency of up to 24%, the company said. CGN will use the panels for a series of projects in China’s Inner Mongolia region. “China’s gigantic solar bases programs open a market for n-type products,” said JinkoSolar.

China’s Ministry of Water Resources has announced new provisions to restrict the development of floating PV plants on onshore water surfaces. The new rules will apply to rivers, lakes and reservoirs. They will impose new restrictions based on flood control, water supply, and environmental protection concerns.

GCL Technology‘s biggest shareholder, the Zhu family trust, has spent HKD 67 million ($8.5 million) acquiring an extra 24.9 million shares in the polysilicon maker. The shares were acquired for an average price of HKD 2.70 each. The beneficiaries of the trust are GCL Tech Chairman Zhu Gongshan and his family, including his son and GCL Tech Executive Director Zhu Yufeng.

IDG Energy Investment‘s board has proposed a plan to change its name to Productive Technologies Co. Ltd. The proposed name change would to reflect the company’s recent move into the production of solar cells and semiconductor production equipment. Shareholders will vote on the proposal at a special general meeting, but a specific date has yet to be set.

Beijing Energy International‘s board has proposed raising the amount of leasing agreements it can sign with sister company Shenzhen Jingneng Leasing from CNY 500 million ($74.8 million) per year to CNY 3 billion. Shareholders will vote on the proposal at a special general meeting in Beijing on June 15. Shenzhen Jingneng Leasing is owned by Beijing Energy’s controlling shareholder, Beijing Energy Holding.