Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar ships 52 GW in first 9 months of 2023

JinkoSolar says it shipped more than 52 GW of modules in the first nine months of this year, with n-type modules accounting for 57% of the total. The company’s current order book surpasses its 2023 full-year forecasts. In total, JinkoSolar has globally shipped 190 GW of modules. It also said that it secured a 3.2 GW n-type module supply deal with CHN Energy Investment Group and recently opened an integrated factory in Shanxi, China.

Huamin China has secured two major contracts with polysilicon manufacturer Tongwei. The first agreement, valued at approximately CNY 5.1 billion ($710 million), covers the supply of 56,800 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon. The second contract, worth CNY 4.5 billion, involves the delivery of 1.52 billion wafers. The contracts span a three-year period, with Huamin to buy polysilicon from Tongwei and then sell wafers back to it.

China Energy International Engineering (CEIE), a subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Group, signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Philippine energy firm ISOC to construct a 1 GW floating PV project on Laguna Lake near Manila, Philippines. CEIE will oversee the project’s design, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning.