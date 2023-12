Golden Solar New Energy Technology acquired 1.29 million of its own shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 28 as part of a previously announced share buyback program. It may purchase up to 181,565,961 shares, or 10% of its total outstanding shares. It has spent HKD 4.79 million ($0.61 million) thus far.

