Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi, TCL cut wafer prices by more than 20%

PV wafer production

Longi has reduced its wafer prices by more than 27%. It said its M6 wafers are now priced at CNY 4.54 ($0.65), down 27.24% from November 2022. It is now selling P-type M10 wafers for CNY 5.4, down 27.22%.

TCL Zhonghuan has also announced wafer price cuts. It said its p-type G12 wafers are now priced at CNY 7.1, down 23.7%. It is selling N-type M10 wafers for CNY 5.8 and G12 wafers for CNY 7.5, both down from November price levels.

Arctech Solar has announced a 2.8 GW supply deal with an undisclosed Indian developer for its SkyLine II single-axis solar trackers. The trackers will be used in solar projects in Khavda, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The projects are scheduled for grid connection in the third quarter of 2023.

Risen Energy has revealed that it has started mass production of its latest Hyper-Ion HJT solar panels. The HJT cells, based on large-size 210 mm N-type wafers, have an average conversion efficiency of more than 26%, and a panel efficiency above 22.5%. The panels have 710 W of power output.