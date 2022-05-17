Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi to build 20 GW solar module plant

Longi has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the government of Wuhu, Anhui province, for a new 20 GW module factory. It will be built in two 10 GW phases, to be finalized in the second quarter of this year and the second quarter of 2024.

Three Gorges New Energy (CTGE) has wrapped up a recent tender for solar panels and inverters, and Dasolar, Longi, Huawei and Sungrow were the biggest winners. In the 410 MW module tender, Dasolar secured 239 MW at an average price of CNY 1.89 ($0.28) per watt. Longi won the remaining 181 MW at an average price of CNY 1.19 per watt. In the 333.2 MW inverter exercise, Huawei took the largest share of 230 MW for string inverters, while Sungrow won the largest portion of 100 MW for central inverters, and 3.2 MW of string devices.

JinkoSolar said polysilicon prices hit CNY 261/kg on May 11, up 2.23% from April 27. “This price increase has to filter through the supply chain. Module manufacturers will be forced to sell at higher prices to cover the higher bill-of-materials cost. This will eventually get passed on to the end customer,” it said. “As the logistic bottleneck deepens, other raw material prices including glass rose sharply. It is expected that a domino effect will be seen in module prices and will continue for a while. As a result, the average module prices will inevitably increase by 1.58% as compared to half a month ago.”

Popular content

China Huaneng Group and the government of Anda, Heilongjiang province, have agreed to build a 1.3 GW renewable energy project with integrated storage. The project will require an investment of around CNY 7 billion.