Chinese PV Industry Brief: New alliance for BIPV

Zhejiang-based China Southeast Space Frame Group (SSFG), a manufacturer of large-sized steel structures, and EVA and backsheet manufacturer First PV have set up a joint venture to develop building-integrated PV (BIPV) projects across China. The new company, which will be owned 75% by SSFG and 25% by First PV and headquartered in Hangzhou, is expected to deploy up to 950 MW of BIPV system over the next five years. The two companies specified that the installations would be deployed on government buildings, hospitals, schools, exhibition centers, and other unspecified public buildings. SSFG and First PV are also planning to set up an R&D center devoted to BIPV technologies.

State-owned China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) has sold 1.97 TWh of green power on China’s green power trading platform in its first day of operation. The list of buyers include BASF, Shell, Linde, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, and inverter manufacturer Sungrow, among others. The trading mechanism, launched this week, will initially include solar and wind power and could be extended to hydro and other renewable energy sources.

Inverter manufacturer Ginlong Solis announced a strategic cooperation agreement with the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), China’s largest energy company. Ginlong said the two companies would work more closely in developing joint renewable energy projects but did not provide further details.

Wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor announced that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had approved its plan to raise RMB 9 billion ($1.39 billion) via private bond issuance. The company said it would use the funds for its new 50 GW wafer manufacturing facility in the city of Yinchuan, the provincial capital of the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. The factory will produce wafers measuring 210 mm. The internal rate of return (IRR) of the bonds is 38.44%, and the payback period (PBP) is estimated to be 4.21 years.