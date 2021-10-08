Chinese PV Industry Brief: New solar glass production lines and a new big wafer deal

A Tongwei solar cell factory in China.

Shanghai-listed glass manufacturer Luoyang Glass is planning to deploy two solar glass production lines with an annual capacity of 1,200 tons each. The plan will require around RMB 2.29 billion ($264.6 million) in investments. The new factory will be located in Luyoang, Henan Province. The entire project is planned to be completed within 30 months. The first phase, which is expected to last 18 months, includes the construction of the air compressor station, circulating water system, substation, waste heat power station, flue gas treatment and rooftop PV power generation.

Wafer maker Wuxi Shangji has secured a big wafer supply agreement from Longsheng New Energy, a Jiangsu-based solar producer. Under the terms of the agreement, Shangji will deliver around 670 million pieces of wafer products from October 2021 to September of 2024. The two companies will set the purchase price on a monthly basis. According to the latest wafer prices from market research institute PV Infolink, the contract is valued at around RMB 3.93 billion ($609.5 million).

Polysilicon supplier and solar cell maker Tongwei expects to post a net profit of up to RMB 2.67 billion ($414 million) for the first three quarters of this year, which would represent a growth of up to 80% from the same period a year earlier. Tongwei attributed the growth to the fast-growing demand for polysilicon. The company said it continues to operate at full capacity.