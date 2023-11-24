Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon prices continue to slide

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/image00163-600×450.jpeg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/image00163-1200×900-1.jpeg”>
CNMIA statistics show that monocrystalline polysilicon prices ranged from CNY 6.88 ($1.01)/kg to CNY 6.50/kg in China this week. This marks an average week-on-week decline of about 3.23%, according to the association.
Trina Solar said its revenue reached CNY 31.74 billion in the third quarter, up 41.25% year on year. It reported a net profit of CNY 1.537 billion, up 35.67% from the same period a year earlier. The module manufacturer said it also shipped 45 GW of modules and 90 GW of wafers in the first nine months of this year.
Source: pv magazine