Chinese PV Industry Brief: Rising solar glass prices and a major polysilicon supply deal

Taiwanese market research company PV InfoLink has reported that prices of solar glass in China grew this week for the third week in a row. Solar glass with a thickness of 2 mm is being sold at RMB22 ($3.4) per square meter, up 4.76% from a week earlier. The price for PV glass with a thickness of 3.2 mm is currently at RMB28 per square meter, up 3.7% over the previous week.

Wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy announced on Tuesday it will buy 134,950 MT of polysilicon from two different manufacturers. The first deal was signed with TBEA-owned Xinte Energy’s poly division, from which it will buy 82,200 MT from January 2021 to December 2026. The second order was placed with Jiangsu Zhongneng Silicon, a subsidiary of the manufacturer GCL-Poly, from which Shuangliang will buy 52,750 from December 2021 to December 2026. The aggregate value of the two supply agreements is estimated at around $4 billion.

China-based power transmission and distribution equipment provider Chint Group announced on Friday it wants to deploy 3 GW of rooftop PV systems. The company is currently the largest owner of solar assets, including both large-scale and distributed generations projects in China. At the end of June, Chint had 6.5 GW of operational ground-mounted plants in operation.