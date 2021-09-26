Chinese PV Industry Brief: Rising solar glass prices and a major polysilicon supply deal

Taiwanese market research company PV InfoLink has reported that prices of solar glass in China grew this week for the third week in a row. Solar glass with a thickness of 2 mm is being sold at RMB22 ($3.4) per square meter, up 4.76% from a week earlier. The price for PV glass with a thickness of 3.2 mm is currently at RMB28 per square meter, up 3.7% over the previous week.
Wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy announced on Tuesday it will buy 134,950 MT of polysilicon from two different manufacturers. The first deal was signed with TBEA-owned Xinte Energy’s poly division, from which it will buy 82,200 MT from January 2021 to December 2026. The second order was placed with Jiangsu Zhongneng Silicon, a subsidiary of the manufacturer GCL-Poly, from which Shuangliang will buy 52,750 from December 2021 to December 2026. The aggregate value of the two supply agreements is estimated at around $4 billion.
Popular content
China-based power transmission and distribution equipment provider Chint Group announced on Friday it wants to deploy 3 GW of rooftop PV systems. The company is currently the largest owner of solar assets, including both large-scale and distributed generations projects in China. At the end of June, Chint had 6.5 GW of operational ground-mounted plants in operation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine