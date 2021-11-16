Chinese PV Industry Brief: Shuangliang secures another major wafer supply deal

Traditional PV wafer production.

PV wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy announced it will supply 950 million PV wafers to solar cell maker Jiangsu Longheng New Energy Co., Ltd. The products will be shipped from January 2022 to December 2024. The value of the supply contract is estimated at around RMB6.53 billion ($995.1 million). Longheng will purchase roughly 150 million wafers in 2022, 300 million in 2023, and 500 million in 2024. Shuangliang announced last week it secured a strategic long-term sales contract had been signed with major solar cell maker, Jiangsu Runergy, for the delivery of 1.3 billion wafer pieces between January 2022 and December 2024..

China-based power transmission and distribution equipment provider Chint Group has agreed to sell a distributed PV project portfolio with a capacity of 493.1 MW to an unspecified Chongqing-based state-owned energy enterprise. The projects are located in the Shandong, Hebei, and Shanxi provinces. The total deal value is RMB1.97 billion. The transaction is part of the group’s plant sell up to 3 GW solar PV assets.

