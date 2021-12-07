Chinese PV Industry Brief: Shuangliang secures three more wafer deals, Petro China’s 4.5 GW module deal

A Tongwei solar cell factory in China.

Solar wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy has closed three big supply contracts for its monocrystalline ingots and wafers. One deal was sealed with Chinese-Canadian module maker Canadian Solar, for 22,800 metric tons of ingots for 182mm and 210mm wafers, which would equip 10 GW of solar products. The value of that contract is estimated at around RMB7.2 billion (US$1.1 billion). A second agreement has been signed by Juangsu-based Xinchao PV, which agreed to buy 9,720 tons of mono ingots, for the same two wafer sizes, in a deal worth an estimated RMB3.1 billion (US$486 million). The third supply award was secured from Changzhou-based SF Solar, which has purchased 300 million pieces. Shuangliang yesterday said that contract value is around RMB1.86 billion (US$292 million).

Energy company Petro China has opened a tender to procure 4.5 GW of solar panels for its renewable energy projects. Solar farms are planned in 24 Chinese provinces, mostly in the north of the country. Petro China issued three sub-tenders for the northwest, northeast and north of the country, with capacities of 2.6 GW, 1.1 GW and 800 MW, respectively. The buyer wants modules with power outputs ranging from 455 to 540 W and the deadline to submit bids is on December 27.

Independent shareholders in state-owned solar developer China Shuifa Singyes Energy yesterday unanimously approved a move by the company to spend RMB103 million (US$16.2 million) on three solar facilities owned by fellow Shuifa-controlled business Shandong Shuifa Clean Energy Technology Co Ltd. The solar capacity concerned is a 2 MW, distributed-generation array on a sewage plant; a 25 MW “fishery-solar” project; and 20 single-megawatt blocks of solar arrays.

Manufacturer China Glass today said it will pay RMB300 million (US$47 million) to state-owned CNBM Bengbu Design – a subsidiary of the Triumph Group which is a substantial shareholder of China Glass – to install production equipment for photovoltaic ultra-white rolled glass.

Solar cell and module maker Tongwei yesterday said a planned convertible bond issuance has been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The company expects to raise RMB12 billion (US$1.88 billion) and will invest the sum chiefly in expanding its polysilicon and wafer production.