Chinese PV Industry Brief: Stationary storage installations hit 21.5 GW in 2023

Gaoce has produced its first wafers at a facility in Yibin, Sichuan province. The factory has a planned wafer-cutting capacity of 50 GW. It will be built in two phases, with the initial 25 GW phase to reach full capacity by June 2024. Gaoce has entered the wafer-cutting market with its self-developed GC-800XP Diamond Wire Crystalline Silicon Slicer, which can handle larger sizes and thinner pieces via its advanced control systems.

