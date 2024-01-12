 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Stationary storage installations hit 21.5 GW in 2023

By Peter Moore on January 12, 2024

The Zhongguancun Energy Storage Industry and Technology Alliance (CNESA) says China installed 21.5 GW/46.6 GWh of stationary storage capacity in 2023.

Image: Sungrow

Gaoce has produced its first wafers at a facility in Yibin, Sichuan province. The factory has a planned wafer-cutting capacity of 50 GW. It will be built in two phases, with the initial 25 GW phase to reach full capacity by June 2024. Gaoce has entered the wafer-cutting market with its self-developed GC-800XP Diamond Wire Crystalline Silicon Slicer, which can handle larger sizes and thinner pieces via its advanced control systems.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »