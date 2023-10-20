Chinese PV Industry Brief: Sunrev plans 20 GW solar cell, module factory

Sunrev Group says it has signed an agreement with the administration of Xining, Qinghai province, to construct an integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility. The company will invest CNY 40 billion ($5.56 billion) in the new factory, which will feature a 40 GW wafer capacity and 20 GW capacity for both cells and modules. The project is expected to generate 12,000 jobs and a GDP output of CNY 38 billion annually.

GCL Technology, a PV polysilicon and wafer manufacturer, has reported unaudited profits of CNY 921 million for the first nine months of the year. It produced 53,607 tons of granular silicon, shipped 67,607 tons (including 3,611 tons used internally), and manufactured 15 GW of wafers, with 7 GW destined for an unspecified OEM. Sales included 15 GW, of which 6 GW were OEM wafers.

APSystems, a PV inverter manufacturer, has revealed plans to invest in and build a 150 MWh distributed energy storage project in Jiangsu province, costing approximately CNY 200 million, and a 30 MW solar PV farm in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, with an estimated cost of CNY 120 million. These new ventures represent APSystems’ expansion into energy storage and solar PV farm investment and construction.

Datang Group, a Chinese property development company, has launched its 2023-24 solar module procurement tender, aiming to secure 5 GW of n-type panel products. The bidding submission deadline is Nov. 7.