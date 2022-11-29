Chinese PV Industry Brief: TCL Zhonghuan cuts wafer prices by more than 4%

PV wafer production

TCL Zhonghuan reduce its wafer prices by more than 4%. It said p-type 182 mm wafers are now priced at CNY 7.05 ($0.95), down 4.47%. N-type 182 mm wafers are now being sold for CNY 7.54, down 4.55%. P-type and n-type 210 mm products are listed at CNY 9.30 and CNY 9.86, respectively.

Shenzhen Energy has unveiled plans to build a 2 GW solar-storage project in Shule county, Xinjiang region. The first 500 MW phase will require an investment of CNY3.4 billion, with construction set to start “soon,” according to the company.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) has urged network operators to ensure grid connections for new solar and wind projects by the end of the year. The NEA said it will allow connections in batches and said that the completion of construction will not be necessary to request grid connection. The move will make it easier to deploy more renewable energy capacity in the final weeks of the year.

Jinko Power said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved its private offering of up to 868 million new shares. The chairman of Jinko Power, Li Xiande, is also the controlling shareholder of module manufacturer JinkoSolar. Jinko Power is independent from Jinko Solar and operates in the PV project development and construction segment.