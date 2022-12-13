Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei, JA Solar reveals capacity expansion plans

Tongwei has signed an agreement with the government of Nantong, Jiangsu province, to invest CNY 4 billion ($570 million) in a new module factory with 25 GW of annual planned capacity. The company aims to commission the new factory by the end of next year. In September, Tongwei also announced plans to build a 25 GW factory in Yancheng, Jiangsu province.

JA Solar said it wants to invest CNY 11.5 billion to add 10 GW of new wafer capacity and 10 GW of cell capacity at its factory in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province. The solar cell manufacturer will also add 10 GW of PV cell and 10 GW of module capacity to its manufacturing facility in Dongtai, Jiangsu province. Currently, it has around 50 GW of panel capacity.

