Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei scores 3 GW supply deal

Tongwei has won a bid to supply 3 GW of solar modules to state-owned China Resources Power. It has agreed to provide 2.9 GW of 545 W modules and 1 GW of 545 W mono-facial panels for CNY 5.827 billion ($854.9 million), or a unit price of around CNY 1.94 per watt. Tongwei edged out Eging PV and Longi to win the order, which will be the group’s biggest ever if it proceeds as planned. Canadian Solar has revealed that it recorded a 61.8% year-on-year increase in sale revenue to $2.3 billion in the second quarter. Profit attributable to shareholders rose to $74.46 million, on 5.06 GW of total PV module shipments, up 37% year on year. The company said it expects its module shipments to reach 6 GW to 6.2 GW in the third quarter. It also increased its annual revenue forecast to between $7.5 billion and $8 billion, on projected full-year module shipments of 20 GW to 22 GW.

Productive Technologies revealed this week that it has secured a supply order for its wafer texturing equipment from an undisclosed customer, “the controlling shareholder of which is one of the world’s top-tier solar technology companies.” It said it will supply equipment to roughen the texture of wafers, in order to enhance their light-trapping performance. The order, sealed earlier this month, came on top of a separate deal to supply five sets of “solar cell equipment” from other, unnamed customers.

Popular content

GCL New Energy has proposed the consolidation of every 20 of its shares into a consolidated share, subject to a shareholder vote at a special general meeting. The rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange suggest the need to consolidate stock if shares trade below HKD 0.10 ($0.013). GCL New Energy said its stock was trading at HKD 0.132 per share when the announcement was made earlier this week.