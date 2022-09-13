Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei secures order for 382,800 MT of polysilicon

Tongwei secured a long-term polysilicon supply contract with JinkoSolar. Under the terms of the deal, Jinko will buy up to 382,800 metric tons (MTs) of polysilicon from Tongwei between September 2022 and December 2026. The purchase price will be negotiated on a monthly basis, while the purchase/sales quantities are mutually binding. The deal is the second major supply contract that Jinko has signed over the past month. In August, it announced a long-term purchase contract with TBEA for 336,000 MTs of polysilicon between 2023 and 2030.

Chint, JA Solar and JinkoSolar have agreed to supply their products for a 1 GW solar park that is now under development in Sichuan province. The three companies were selected in a procurement tender by Yalong River Hydropower Development and agreed to provide bifacial dual-glass PV modules above 540 W, based on 182 mm wafers. The average bidding price was between CNY 1.935 ($0.28)/W to CNY 1.98/W. Chint took the largest share of the capacity at 523 MW, while JA Solar and Jinko followed with 355 MW and 287 MW, respectively. The solar facility will be connected to the operational 3 GW Lianghekou hydropower station on the Yalong River. Upon completion, the new hybrid PV-hydropower complex will be the world’s largest power plant of its kind. The hydropower side of the project has an adjustable capacity of up to 6.56 billion cubic meters of water.

