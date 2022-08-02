Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei was largest cell manufacturer in H1 2022

One of Tongwei’s factories in China.

Market research company PV InfoLink has reported that Tongwei was the largest cell manufacturer in the first half of the year. The cell maker was followed by Aiko Solar, Runergy, Solar Space, and Jietai Technology. The top five cell manufacturers supplied a total of 59 GW. The shipments of M10 (182 mm) and G12 (210 mm) cells represented 75.8% of total shipments, while G1 (158.75 mm) products had a share of only 2.1% and M6 (166 mm) accounted for 20% of demand. PV Infolink also expects that TOPCon cell capacity will be around 60 GW by end of 2022, and heterojunction cell capacity will be around 14 GW.

China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) has reported that around 8.91 GW of the 30.88 GW of solar deployed in the first half of 2022 come from distributed generation PV systems. The provinces of Henan, Hebei and Shandong account for 2.32 GW, 2.29 GW and 1.92 GW, respectively, of the new capacity from rooftop PV.

