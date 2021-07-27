Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina, Longi and Guangdong Electric Power all have reason to celebrate

State-owned provincial energy body Guangdong Electric Power Development Co Ltd today said it has signed a RMB12 billion (US$1.85 billion), two-year strategic cooperation framework agreement with the local authority of Huangnan prefecture, in Qinghai province, to develop 3 GW of solar generation capacity. A disclaimer to the public statement, however, indicated the agreement is a statement of intent at this stage.

Manufacturers Trina Solar and Longi Solar have scooped a tender to supply 1 GW of solar modules in a procurement exercise held by the Qinghai branch of the China Energy Investment Corporation for 2021-22. Trina landed a 600 MW section of the tender by offering panels for RMB1.725 per watt (US$0.266) and Longi secured the balance for RMB1.805/W (US$0.278). Half of the panels to be supplied will be bifacial and 70% of the products will have a power output of more than 530 W, with the rest having a rated output of 440-460 W per module.

Cell manufacturer Aikosolar has blamed escalating polysilicon prices, and the knock-on effect on solar wafer costs, as it warned investors on Friday it expected to announce a RMB20-30 million (US$3.08-4.63 million) loss from the first half of the year. Aikosolar, which recorded a net profit of RMB137 million (US$21.1 million) this time last year, said its performance had been further hampered by the need to reduce the volume of its production capacity in use.

State-owned photovoltaic glass maker Irico Group on Friday announced the successful ignition of its new furnace at the production base of the company’s Hefei Photovoltaic unit. The production project, which will have an annual capacity of 38.6 million square meters of photovoltaic glass, has also secured new funding of RMB550 million (US$84.8 million), Hong Kong-listed Irico said.