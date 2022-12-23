Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina to supply 875 MW of trackers for Qatar solar plants

Trina Solar said that its Trina Tracker subsidiary has signed an 875 MW solar tracker supply contract with Samsung C&T for Qatar’s largest solar installation – the “industrial cities solar project” (IC Solar). The contract for 13,849 Trina Vanguard 2P solar trackers will cover two PV plants: a 417 MW installation in Mesaieed Industrial City, and a 458 MW installation in Ras Laffan Industrial City. They are both expected to start commercial operations by the end of 2024.

Chint has revealed that it will sell up to 8 GW of its residential solar assets by the end of 2023, in order to streamline its assets and optimize its business model. Chint is China’s largest private investor in C&I and residential solar assets.

Huasun said it supplied 50 MW of its G12 Himalayan heterojunction (HJT) solar panels for China’s largest HJT solar plant, which was recently commissioned in Weifang, Shandong province.

Haiyuan Material said it will invest CNY 8.02 billion ($1.1 billion) in 15 GW of new solar cell production capacity and 3 GW of supporting manufacturing lines at its factory in Chuzhou, Zhejiang province. The first phase will include 10 GW of TOPCon cell lines, valued at CNY 4.47 billion. The second phase will include 5 GW of HJT cell lines and 3 GW of PV panel capacity, at an investment of CNY 3.55b billion. The company says that it aims to commission 4 GW of TOPCon cell capacity by the end of September 2023.

Longi Solar has claimed a world-record efficiency rating of 26.56% for a gallium-doped, p-type HJT solar cell. It said it also achieved a 26.09% efficiency rating for an indium-free HJT cell. Both of the new cells are based on M6 wafers.