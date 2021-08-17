Chinese PV Industry Brief: Work begins on 12 GW heterojunction module factory in Zhejiang

Zhonghuan Semiconductor reported solid results for its PV business.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/solar-2344550_19204-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/solar-2344550_19204-1200×801.jpg”>

Hong Kong-listed China Resources Power Holding, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate China Resources Group, announced on Friday it has started construction on a 12 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar module factory in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang province. The planned HJT facility includes 24 lines with a capacity of 500 MW each for both cells and modules. The entire factory will occupy a surface of 560,000m2. The total investment in the new manufacturing plant is estimated at RMB11 billion (US$16.9 billion). The factory should operate at full capacity by the end of 2024.

China’s largest semiconductor display and materials manufacturer, CTL – which is also the controlling shareholder of wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor – has published its first-half financial results. CTL recorded operating income of US$11.5 billion, a 153% year-on-year increase, and a net profit of $1.43 billion, for year-on-year growth of 753%. According to the report the core businesses of the company – semiconductor displays and solar – achieved significant growth. The Zhonghuan Semiconductor business achieved operating income of US$2.7 billion, for an annual increase of 104%, and net profit of US$291 million, growing of 161%, year-on-year.

Popular content

Heavily indebted solar developer Shunfeng International yesterday morning halted trading in its shares pending “the release of an announcement in relation to [a] proposed very substantial disposal transaction.” No update had been issued by the time of publication. Shunfeng in April published details of RMB500 million (US$77.2 million) of overdue debts and, at that point, it was hoping to announce debt repayment plans for another overdue RMB666 million (US$103 million). Since the end of March, cash calls for a further HK$163-238 million (US$20.9-30.6 million) plus RMB298 million (US$46 million) were due to have taken place.