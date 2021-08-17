Chinese PV Industry Brief: Work begins on 12 GW heterojunction module factory in Zhejiang

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/solar-2344550_19204-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/solar-2344550_19204-1200×801.jpg”>
Hong Kong-listed China Resources Power Holding, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate China Resources Group, announced on Friday it has started construction on a 12 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar module factory in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang province. The planned HJT facility includes 24 lines with a capacity of 500 MW each for both cells and modules. The entire factory will occupy a surface of 560,000m2. The total investment in the new manufacturing plant is estimated at RMB11 billion (US$16.9 billion). The factory should operate at full capacity by the end of 2024.
China’s largest semiconductor display and materials manufacturer, CTL – which is also the controlling shareholder of wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor – has published its first-half financial results. CTL recorded operating income of US$11.5 billion, a 153% year-on-year increase, and a net profit of $1.43 billion, for year-on-year growth of 753%. According to the report the core businesses of the company – semiconductor displays and solar – achieved significant growth. The Zhonghuan Semiconductor business achieved operating income of US$2.7 billion, for an annual increase of 104%, and net profit of US$291 million, growing of 161%, year-on-year.
Popular content
Heavily indebted solar developer Shunfeng International yesterday morning halted trading in its shares pending “the release of an announcement in relation to [a] proposed very substantial disposal transaction.” No update had been issued by the time of publication. Shunfeng in April published details of RMB500 million (US$77.2 million) of overdue debts and, at that point, it was hoping to announce debt repayment plans for another overdue RMB666 million (US$103 million). Since the end of March, cash calls for a further HK$163-238 million (US$20.9-30.6 million) plus RMB298 million (US$46 million) were due to have taken place.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine