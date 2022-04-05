Chinese PV Industry Brief: Zhonghuan raises wafer prices, China Resource Power procures 5GW of modules

Zhonghuan Semiconductor has ramped up wafer prices, China Resource Power has secured 5GW of solar panels, and GCL-Poly is preparing to rebrand as GCL Technology Holdings. China’s Guangxi Zhuang region, meanwhile, has announced plans to deploy 16GW of PV.

Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has increased the prices of all its 170 um-thick solar wafers. The price for G1 products (158.75 mm/223 mm) is CNY 5.74 ($0.90) per unit, up 2.5% over the previous price. M10 (182 mm) wafers are priced at CNY 6.79 each, 2.1% higher than the previous price. The price of G12 (210 mm) wafers is CNY 9.05, up 2.26%. For the largest size of 218 mm, the price is CNY 9.77, or 2.2% higher than before.

China Resource Power, the energy unit of state-owned China Resource Group, has launched a tender to procure 5.1GW of solar modules. The company is seeking the panels through six different lots, with capacities of 600MW, 1,150MW, 1,250MW, 850MW, 1,100MW, and 150MW. The tender will be finalized on April 25. In February, CR Resource Power finished competed a similar tender to procure 3GW.

The provincial office of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region announced a plan on Friday for the deployment of 16.65GW of solar capacity. Most of the investors are state-owned energy giants. China Energy Engineering Corp. (CEEC) has secured the largest portion with 3.74GW, followed by CHN Energy with 2.5GW, State Power Investment Corp. with 2.4GW, and China Datang with 1.15GW.

Pandemic restrictions ensured that solar developer CSmarter Energy could not publish its 2021 figures by Thursday’s deadline, so it released unaudited annual numbers showing revenue falling from HKD 450 million ($57.4 million) in 2020 to HKD 204 million last year. The annual loss for shareholders also fell from HKD 772 million to HKD 352 million. Trading in the company’s stock has been suspended since April 1, 2021, and CSmarter has been the subject of a winding-up petition since December. The company last year made provisions for payments of CNY 325 million in relation to seven legal cases, in addition to the $4.52 million and HKD 5.51 million that prompted the winding-up petition.

Clean energy developer Beijing Energy International raised CNY 1.2 billion on Wednesday by selling and leasing back solar and wind power sites and PV project inverters to state-owned ABC Financial and Citic Financial Leasing. With 10-year and 12-year terms applying, the developer will eventually pay back the leasing entities at total CNY 1.51 billion.

Polysilicon producer GCL-Poly will now be known as GCL Technology Holdings Ltd., following shareholder approval to rebrand.