Chinese PV Industry: Government announces deployment of 30 GW of renewables in northwestern China

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) confirmed this week that development began this month on a series of renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 30 GW. All the projects are located in China’s northern and northwestern provinces of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu, Qinghai and Shaanxi. Gansu is expected to host five projects totaling 12.85 GW and Qinghai 15 projects with a combined capacity of 10.9 GW. There will be around 2 GW of PV projects planned for the deserts of Inner Mongolia, and another 2 GW for Ningxia and Shaanxi, respectively. Most of these renewable energy projects will integrate wind power, solar PV, storage, and ultra-high voltage grid for connection and inter-provincial transmission. Some of the projects will include hydrogen generation and storage.

Module maker Risen Energy announced on Thursday that it will sell a solar park located in Australia, the Merredin Solar Farm, to Solar United Network Pte. Ltd. The total transaction value is around AUD186 million ($139.9 million). The solar farm is located between Perth and Kalgoorlie, and was connected to the grid in August. Risen said the deal would generate a net profit of RMB43 million ($6.7 million).

Chinese electronic engineer TBEA announced on Thursday that it wants to invest in four PV power plants with respective capacities of 102 MW, 50 MW, 80 MW and 20 MW. All the facilities will be located in northwestern China. The company will invest a total of RMB1.45 billion ($227 million) in the four projects — RMB770 million, RMB205 million, RMB363 million, and RMB114 million, respectively.

Glass maker Flat Glass Group announced on Wednesday that the company has purchased two quartz mines thanks to an investment of of RMB2.65 billion ($414 million). Located in Anhui province, the two quartz mines have estimated quartz assets of around 21 million metric tons and an annual supply capacity of 2.4 million metric tons of high-quality quartz.