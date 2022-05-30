Ciel et Terre presents new solar floater models

Ciel et Terre has unveiled a new rough-water floater and another rigid platform that maximizes the number of solar panels per square meter.

From pv magazine France

France’s Ciel et Terre has expanded its line of Hydrelio flexible floating platforms with the new Hydrelio aiR Optim floater.

Vincent Grumetz, general manager EMEA for the Lille-based company, told pv magazine France that the new platform adheres to the Hydrelio line’s “one float, one panel” principle.

“The new product is an optimized version that adapts to the increase in size and weight of photovoltaic panels,” said Grumetz.

Le nouveau flotteur Hydrelio aiR Optim. ” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.fr/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2022/05/CT2-600×366.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.fr/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2022/05/CT2-1200×732.png” loading=”lazy” class=” wp-image-67086″ src=”https://www.pv-magazine.fr/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2022/05/CT2-600×366.png” alt width=”367″ height=”224″>

The floater is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) recyclable plastic. The company adapted its size and flotation properties to support larger modules of up to 670 W in size.

“The connection between the floats makes the structure flexible,” Grumetz said. “This product is therefore ideal for bodies of water that are agitated, such as dam reservoirs, or subject to strong winds or basins that can be completely emptied.”

The floating PV specialist said the first projects to be built with the new floaters could see the light of day at the end of 2022.

Popular content

Ciel et Terre has also unveiled a new rigid floating system for calmer bodies of waters, such as lakes or storage basins. It is compatible with M10 and M12 modules and features a metal structure fixed to HDPE floats.

“This allows us to bring the photovoltaic panels closer together and increase the number of modules over a smaller area,” said Grumetz.

The modules are installed in portrait mode, in either a south or east-west orientation.

“In addition, thanks to its high buoyancy, this technology withstands higher snow loads – an important element in regions such as the northern United States, Canada, Switzerland or northern Italy, where the use of floating solar is on the rise,” Grumetz said. “These two solutions, one flexible and the other rigid, are complementary. They allow us to provide a solution adapted to the constraints of our customers, taking into consideration the type of their project.”

Ciel et Terre has 650 MW of installed capacity throughout the world. It has a portfolio of 1.2 GW now under development.