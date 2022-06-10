CIGS solar tile with 14.9% efficiency

Taiwanese manufacturer Eterbright has developed a CIGS solar tile with power output ranging from 26.5 W to 56 W and a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per C. The product is able to withstand a snow load of 5,400 Pa and a wind load ranging from 1,600 Pa to 2,400 Pa.

Taiwan-based Eterbright Solar Corporation has developed a solar tile based on copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) cells for applications in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

The ePower Tile relies on the company’s own CIGS cell technology and features a power conversion efficiency of 14.9%. “We produce it at our 50 MW factory in Toufen City, Miaoli County, where we also produce CIGS solar modules and photovoltaic facades,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Due to the inherent properties of CIGS, our ePower Tiles exhibit low sensitivity to such factors as imperfect tilt angle and roof orientation, or shading risk.”

The manufacturer offers the product in two versions with a power output of 56 W each, as well as in a 26.5 W version with a smaller size.

A first 56 W tile, which the company describes as bender compatible, measures 420 mm x 1,280 mm x 38 mm and weighs 9.9 kg. It has an open-circuit voltage of 41.3 V and a short-circuit current of 1.89 A.

The second 56 W product, described by the manufacturer as Tejas Borja compatible, also weighs 9.9 kg but measures 457 mm x 1,268 mm x 39 mm. The values for the open-circuit voltage and short-circuit current are the same as the other 56 W tile.

The 26.5 W product has dimensions of 457 mm x 653 mm x 39 mm and weighs 4.7 kg. Its open-circuit voltage is 39.7 V and its short-circuit current is 0.94 A.

All the tiles are claimed to withstand a snow load of 5,400 Pascal (Pa) and a wind load ranging from 1,600 Pa to 2,400 Pa. They are built with 3.2 mm tempered glass, an anodized aluminum alloy frame, and an IP68 enclosure. Their temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius and their operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

The product comes with a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty.