Circadian Rhythms Control Immune Cells That Clear Away Alzheimer’s Disease Protein

The findings provide a mechanism that links Alzheimer’sAlzheimer's disease is a disease that attacks the brain, causing a decline in mental ability that worsens over time. It is the most common form of dementia and accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. There is no current cure for Alzheimer's disease, but there are medications that can help ease the symptoms.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Alzheimer’s disease with circadian rhythm disruptions.

Researchers report that the immune cells responsible for clearing away a key protein that builds up in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease operate according to daily circadian rhythms. The discovery, reported by Jennifer Hurley of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and colleagues in a new study publishing today (February 10th, 2022) in the journal PLOS Genetics, provides a potential explanation for the link between Alzheimer’s disease and disruptions to a person’s sleep cycle.

Alzheimer’s disease is known to be associated with disruptions in circadian rhythms, the 24-hour cycle that controls many aspects of human behavior and physiology. For example, sleep disruptions begin years before symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease appear and are linked to more severe symptoms and a higher risk of developing the disease.

In the new paper, researchers investigated a molecular mechanism potentially responsible for the connection between Alzheimer’s disease and circadian rhythms. They measured the activity of immune cells responsible for clearing away proteins called amyloid-beta that build up as plaques in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Using cultures of these cells grown in the lab, they discovered that the immune cells clear away the amyloid-beta on an oscillating daily cycle controlled by circadian rhythms. However, when cells lost that rhythm, the daily cycle disappeared. They further established that the underlying cause of this oscillation was changes in the number of molecules of a certain protein, heparan, on the cell’s surface. The protein they identified responds to circadian rhythms and previously had been shown to play a role in clearing amyloid-beta proteins.

The new findings uncover a mechanism that links the disruption of circadian rhythms to Alzheimer’s disease. The study further highlights the role of immune cells in this relationship. While more studies will be necessary, the new findings present the possibility that, if the daily clearance of amyloid-beta proteins through this mechanism can be maintained, patients may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and to exhibit less severe symptoms.

Hurley adds, “Understanding how our circadian rhythms can regulate cell-surface heparan levels to control the build-up of amyloid-beta may lead to the development of chronotherapeutics that alleviate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease as well as other inflammatory diseases.”

Reference: “Circadian control of heparan sulfate levels times phagocytosis of amyloid beta aggregates” by Clark GT, Yu Y, Urban CA, Fu G, Wang C, Zhang F, et al., 10 February 2022, PLoS Genetics.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pgen.1009994

