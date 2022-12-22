Circularity: Innovative Solutions to Address the Plastic Challenge

Date/Time: January 17, 2023 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

At VERGE 2022, the U.S. Plastics Pact and Walmart announced the winners of the first Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award, showing exciting innovations in the areas of recyclability, compostability, refill and reuse. The importance of circular solutions is twofold: keeping plastic out of the environment and reducing emissions associated with creating virgin packaging materials. In an hour-long webinar, Greenbiz’s Jon Smieja will chat with leaders from the U.S. Pact, Walmart and the four winners to go deeper into their innovations and how they can help accelerate the circular transition. Among the topics they will cover:

Considering the consumer experience when designing for circularity

Areas where we urgently need circular solutions

Getting circularity to scale

Tune in to learn about these exciting innovations and why addressing plastic waste must be a critical component of every business’s climate action strategy.

Moderator:

Jon Smieja, VP, Circularity & Senior Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers

Emily Tipaldo, Executive Director, U.S. Plastics Pact

Ashley Hall, Director, Sustainable Packaging, Walmart

Lauren Sweeney, Co-Founder and CEO, DeliverZero

Ed Haedt, Director of Business Development, Amcor Flexibles North America

Michael Sands, Co-Founder/Ceo, Smile Compostables Solutions

Mark Pszczolkowski, Principal R&D Scientist, The Clorox Company

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.



