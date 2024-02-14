 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cleantech Solar commissions 24 MW of PV under PPA in India

By Peter Moore on February 14, 2024

Cleantech Solar has commissioned 24 MW of solar in India under a power purchase agreement (PPA). It will supply power to customers in a range of sectors, including the automotive, pharmaceutical, cement, industrial equipment, and chemicals industries.

Cleantech Solar’s PV park in Maharashtra
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Clean-600×385.png” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Clean.png”>

Cleantech Solar’s PV park in Maharashtra

Image: Cleantech Solar

From pv magazine India

Cleantech Solar has announced the commissioning of 24 MWp of open-access solar projects at its solar park in Maharashtra, India.

The projects take Cleantech Solar’s total portfolio in Maharashtra to more than 300 MWp across the operation and construction stages, consisting of solar, wind and hybrid power projects.  

Singapore-based Cleantech Solar has numerous solar and wind projects across India and Southeast Asia, covering around 1.2 GWp of assets. They include installations in India, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The company is backed by long-term strategic shareholders, Keppel Ltd., Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund and Shell Singapore. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »