Cleanup, aisle FTX

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Here’s what we got into on our Monday episode, a weekly kick-off of sorts:
And that’s all the time we had this morning! More Wednesday!
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday and Wednesday, and at 6 a.m. PT on Fridays, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together, and more!
source: TechCrunch