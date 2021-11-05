Climate Done Different: A New Model for Physical Community

Just 30 minutes from Manhattan, a former power plant is becoming ground zero for cutting-edge work on climate change. A decommissioned, coal-fired facility that once electrified Grand Central Station is being reawakened as a global home for climate solutions. Built in 1907, the historic site has stood silent beside the Hudson River for over 70 years, a towering reminder of industrial emissions past. In this video piece produced exclusively for VERGE 21, The Plant’s co-founder and president Tenzin Seldon and her team describe how they’re redeeming this memorial to a previous age to model a sustainable, collaborative future.

