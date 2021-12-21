Collaborating for a Carbon Neutral Built Environment

Date/Time: January 13, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Reducing emissions across all sectors is critical if we are to combat climate change. With the passage of the infrastructure bill and the urgent need to improve and expand our cities, it’s critical that we build in a way that is both resilient and sustainable.

Join us to learn about opportunities across the construction value chain to achieve carbon neutrality for the future built environment. The cement and concrete industry recently charted a path to carbon neutrality and there will be a focus on how others within the value chain can collaborate to help reach this goal.

Among the topics:

What sustainable and resilient infrastructure looks like in the future.

Collaboration opportunities to bring down emissions in the built environment.

The PCA Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality and how a key sector of our economy can dramatically reduce emissions.

Near-term actions to reduce cement and concrete industry emissions.

Speakers:

Rick Bohan, Vice President, Sustainability at Portland Cement Association

Gina Lotito, Corporate Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Strategy at GCC

Nick Popoff, Vice President of Product Performance and Development at Votorantim Cimentos/St Marys Cement

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.