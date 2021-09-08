Commission flags up €875m renewables project fund

An electricity pylon.

Infrastructure projects can apply for a funding boost until October 19, under the latest call for proposals.

The European Commission has said a call will be issued in the second half of this month for renewable energy projects seeking EU grant funding for pre-feasibility studies, with almost €875 million potentially available to 2027.

The EU executive made the announcement yesterday as it opened a separate, €785 million call for proposals for funding by cross-border energy infrastructure projects.

Planned international facilities which are on November 2019’s list of projects of common interest – ‘PCIs’ are facilities which benefit at least two EU member states – are eligible to apply for grant funding out of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and EU energy budget for 2021-27 to co-finance their plans. The cash pile concerned runs to €5.83 billion, and includes €2.4 billion for the 2021-23 period.

The call for proposals launched yesterday will disburse up to €785 million and eligible projects will have until October 19 to apply. The commission said a CEF-energy information day will be held on Tuesday.

The latest, fourth list of PCIs includes smart grid projects in Slovenia, Croatia, Czechia, Slovakia, France, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Finland, and Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Eligible projects also include electricity interconnectors and compressed air and pumped hydro energy storage plans as well as oil and gas pipes and terminals, and carbon capture and transport facilities.

Announcing the call for proposals, the commission also said up to 15% of the CEF-energy budget – €874.5 million – would be available for renewables projects, with a call for early stage funding for such facilities set to be issued this month.