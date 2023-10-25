Construction starts on Sweden’s largest solar farm

Hultsfred solar project site

Neoen, a French-based independent power producer (IPP), and Alight, a Sweden-based solar developer and IPP, said this morning that they have started construction on their jointly developed and owned 100 MW Hultsfred solar PV project in Småland, Sweden.

The companies said in a press release that Bouygues Energies & Services and Solkompaniet will lead the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Nordic project. The project will feature low-carbon PV panels surrounding the Hultsfred airport runway, connecting to utility E.ON, with the CEO of E.ON Energidistribution noting its significance for southern Sweden’s electricity supply. The developers aim to make the project operational by 2025, with 95% of the energy sold to H&M Group through a long-term power purchase agreement, supporting the retailer’s renewable energy goals. The specific use of the energy remains unspecified.

Last year, H&M received a notification from the Norwegian Consumer Authority over reportedly misleading “environmental claims” regarding “value chain sustainability.” The European Parliament also mentioned the brand, alongside retail giant Zara, in a fast fashion report in 2022.

In September, Alight said that another project would soon begin construction in the Nordic region – a 100 MW ground-mounted solar park in Eurajok, Finland.

Sweden recorded 2,606 MW of solar PV installed capacity at the end of last year, according to the most recent figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).