Consultancy sought for 100 MW Bangladeshi solar plant

The planned solar field is set to be generating in December 2023.

Bangladesh’s Rural Power Company Limited is seeking a consultant for a 100 MW solar field planned in its northern district of Jamalpur.

The project, approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council headed by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, will be majority funded with Indian credit.

Applicants for the contract must have worked on supervising the development of a solar project with a generation capacity of at least 25 MW within the last 10 years, on the basis of a single contract, and to have included supervision of construction of an electricity transmission line of at least 132 kV and 10 km. Consultants can also bid as part of a consortium as long as the lead partner has experience of preparing tender documents and design, review, and approval services.

The successful consultant will have to review a project feasibility study drawn up by Dhaka-based EQMS Consulting Limited; prepare drawing design specifications of an engineering, procurement and construction tender document for the 100 MW solar plant and 132 kV, double circuit transmission line; and supervise the transmission line and substation installation works, among other duties. The deadline for bids is on October 24.

The Indian government will reportedly supply $131 million of soft loans towards the estimated $177 million cost of the 325-acre solar project, planned chiefly on Ministry of Land-owned fallow fields near the Jamuna river.

The government of Bangladesh will directly contribute $40 million to the project with the state-owned Rural Power Company supplying a further $5.9 million.

The plant is due to come online in December 23 and government officials have stated the authorities are planning a second, Chinese-backed 100 MW solar site nearby.

Rural Power Company MD Abdus Sabur said the Jamuna river project will generate electricity for the nearby districts of Mymensingh and Dhaka.

Bangladesh has around 775.84 MW of clean power generation capacity, around 3% of its power mix, and aims to source 40% of its electricity from renewables by 2050.